Nouvelle fusillade aux Etats-Unis: des coups de feu ont éclaté dans une école à Irving, près de Dallas (vidéos)
Rédaction en ligne
Des coups de feu ont éclaté mercredi sur le site du North Lake College, une école située à Irving, près de Dallas (Texas). L’accès à l’école a été bouclé, a indiqué le journal Dallas Morning News.
We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene.— North Lake College (@northlakenow) 3 mai 2017
North Lake College Intruder Lock-down. Police Searching Buildings - Follow their Instructions. If not at campus STAY AWAY (DCCCD Alerts)— North Lake College (@northlakenow) 3 mai 2017
🔴 URGENT #Dallas— La Plume Libre Live (@LPLdirect) 3 mai 2017
La police demande aux étudiants de se barricader. Il y aurait eu des échanges de tirs. #Irving pic.twitter.com/rrmle37kZm
Lockdown at Northlake college pic.twitter.com/X1ZNlz9vtK— hmz (@ZaboltF) 3 mai 2017
Plus d’infos dans quelques instants...