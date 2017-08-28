Un nouveau pensionnaire à l'Élysée: voici la première photo de Némo, le nouveau toutou d'Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron
Rédaction en ligne
Emmanuel et Brigitte Macron se sentaient-ils trop seuls à l’Élysée ? Avaient-ils besoin de compagnie ? Ce qui est certain, c’est qu’un nouveau pensionnaire a fait son arrivée ce week-end au palais présidentiel.
Photonews
En effet, selon LCI, le couple présidentiel a adopté un chien ce week-end à la SPA. Némo, un labrador noir, a en tout cas été photographié pour la première fois ce lundi matin.
Espérons qu’il gère bien la notoriété…
C'est la breaking news politique de la matinée ;-) Voici #Nemo, le chien adopté par @EmmanuelMacron et Brigitte ! https://t.co/4e5erHYicE pic.twitter.com/3s6vdnnNcr— Fabrice Aubert (@fabriceaubert) 28 août 2017