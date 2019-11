Suivez Zulte Waregem – Anderlecht en direct (0-1)

WAREGEM, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 8 : Nacer Chadli forward of Anderlecht celebrates scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between SV Zulte Waregem and RSC Anderlecht on November 08, 2019 at the Regenboog stadium in Waregem, Belgium, 8/11/2019 ( Photo by Philippe Crochet / Photo News - Photo News