epa08034322 A handout photo made available by the West Midlands Police in Britain on 01 February 2012, of Usman Khan, one of nine men of a Muslim fundamentalists' group who then admitted various terror charges at Woolwich Crown Court (reissued 30 November 2019). Khan, who was shot dead by police officers 29 November 2019 as he carried out an attack at London Bridge using a knife, was out of jail on licence at the time of the offence. One woman and one man died while three other people were injured in the attack. The offence was declared a terrorist incident by police. EPA/WEST MIDLANDS POLICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES - EPA